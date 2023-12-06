Prominent Private School Managements In Uttarakhand To Open Schools For Weaker Sections

Representative image

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has roped in prominent private school managements with their establishments in the state to open schools for students with no resources.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard on Monday with private school managements that already have their institutions in the state but with access to limited sections of students only in urban areas, Director General of School Education Banshidhar Tiwari said.

The private school managements brought in for the purpose include Children’s Academy Association, Asian Charitable Society, Trilingual Academy Singapore, Trilingual Kids Academy, Pestle Weed College, Oberoi Education Trust, Mussoorie International School Society, Guru Nanak Academy Society, MP Singh Foundation, Doon International Educational Society, Sant Kabeer Educational Society and Cambrian Hall Educational Trust.

These private school managements will build day schools as well as residential ones in different towns of Uttarakhand in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 680 crore, Tiwari said.

They are likely to give employment directly to 2,290 people.

Places where such schools are to be opened include Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Mussoorie, Tehri, Narendranagar, Srinagar, Kashipur, Rudrapur, Haldwani, Nainital, Ramnagar and Bageshwar, Tiwari said.