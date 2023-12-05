Maharashtra: Governor Proposes Changes In School Timings, Sparks Mixed Reactions

Representative Image |

Governor Ramesh Bais suggested on Tuesday that the state government should contemplate altering school timings to address the changing sleep patterns in today's world. He emphasized the need for students to receive sufficient sleep in the context of the altered sleep schedules prevalent in society.

Bais explained, "Everyone's sleep timings have changed in recent times. Many children are awake even after midnight. And yet they have to wake up early to attend school. This results in inadequate sleep for children, which calls for changes in school timings."

Additionally, Bais recommended the introduction of no-books days in schools and the incorporation of e-books to alleviate the burden of heavy school bags. He expressed, "In today's time, children are not reading conventionally from books. They should be offered various audio or video books or e-books which are engaging and educational. But at the same time, they should be trained in schools on how to stay safe from cyber-crime."

The Free Press Journal talked to students, principals, and parents to gauge their perspectives on the governor's suggestions.

Among Patil, a student at Rustomjee International School, disagreed, stating, "Some students like myself have extracurricular activities planned for certain parts of the day. If the school timings are changed, we will not get enough time for these things."

Heeti Sampat, a student at Orchid International School, Thane, expressed contentment with the current school timings, saying, "I don't see any need for a change."

Principals also weighed in, with Ruma Das of Podar International School remarking, "Changing timings won't do anything but encourage a bad habit in students."

Mrs. Sunayana Awasthi, Principal of Orchids International School-Mulund, voiced concerns about the potential misuse of gadgets if e-books were introduced. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a proper sleep schedule and suggested encouraging students to sleep early.

The FPJ also gathered opinions from parents, with Mr. Ratan Saini advocating for a change in school timings, citing the challenges kids face in waking up early. On the other hand, Madhavi Oza, a parent from St. Francis High School, cautioned against introducing e-books, expressing concerns about the potential harm from gadget use.