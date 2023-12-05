BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Maharashtra Govt Declares Public Holiday On December 6 In Mumbai

Followers of BR Ambedkar gather at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar ahead of his 67th death anniversary on December 6, 2023. | Vijay Gohil

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on December 6, the 67th death anniversary of BR Ambedkar. The announcement came a day after Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president and MLA Varsha Gaikwad wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting him to declare December 6 as a public holiday.

According to a circular issued by the government, all state government and administrative offices in Mumbai and its sub-districts will remain closed on Ambedkar's death anniversary on Wednesday. The move came after Gaikwad wrote to Shinde requesting him to declare December 6 as a public holiday for government and private offices in Mumbai.

'Many followers unable to pay respects'

"Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to eradicating casteism and the development of the poor, Dalits, and backward classes. On his death anniversary, large crowds come not only from Maharashtra but also from abroad at Chaitya Bhoomi. However, since it is a working day, many followers are unable to pay respects at his memorial at Shivaji Park. Many state organisations have been demanding a holiday for many years," Gaikwad wrote in the letter.

Widely known as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the day attracts lakhs of Ambedkar's followers from India to Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi, where they gather to pay their respects. Preparations in Mumbai began in full swing to ahead of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Authorities announced several traffic diversions and additional transport in the anticipation of lakhs of Ambedkaris converging at Chaitya Bhoomi.