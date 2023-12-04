Mahaprinirvan Diwas: Declare Public Holiday In Mumbai On BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary, Demands MRCC President Varsha Gaikwad

Varsha Gaikwad | Twitter

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MLA Prof. Varsha Gaikwad has demanded a public holiday on December 6 which marks BR Ambedkar' s death anniversary, also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Gaikwad wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding a declaration of holiday for government as well as private offices in Mumbai.

Gaikwad said the announcement would allow every follower of Ambedkar to visit the Chaityabhoomi to pay respects on his death anniversary.

"Dr Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to eradicating casteism and the development of the poor, Dalits, and backward classes. On his death anniversary, large crowds come not only from Maharashtra but also from abroad at Chaityabhoomi. However, since it is a working day, many followers are unable to pay respects at his memorial at Shivaji Park. Many state organisations have been demanding a holiday for many years," Gaikwad said.