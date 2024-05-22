Prof. Mohammad Shakeel Assumes Charge As Officiating Vice Chancellor Of Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia | File

Prof. Mohammad Shakeel from Department of Civil Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and the senior-most Professor in the university at present has assumed the charge of the office of the Vice Chancellor, JMI as Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI today, i.e. May 22, 2024 till a regular Vice Chancellor of the university assumes office.

Prof. Shakeel has obtained his B.Tech. & M.Tech. degrees from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh and subsequently obtained his Ph.D. degree from University of Roorkee.

He had joined JMI as Lecturer in November 1986 and he was subsequently promoted to the post of Reader and Professor in the years 1992 and 2000 respectively. He has vast teaching and research experience. He has served in various administrative positions such as Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Controller of Examinations, Director, Centre for Distance & Online Education, Head, Department of Civil Engineering and many more. He has also been part of a number of important committees of the university.

Read Also JMI Invites Applications For Free Coaching For UPSC CSE 2024

After assuming the charge as Officiating Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shakeel said that he would be doing his best to safeguard the interest of the university at all levels. Teaching and non-teaching staff of the university visited the Vice Chancellor’s office and congratulated him.

“I am happy to inform that High Court has quashed the appointment of Professor Eqbal Hussain as an officiating VC with immediate effect. Professor Mohammad Shakeel, senior most Professor as per JMI Act will be the officiating VC with immediate effect. We are thankful to the High Court. It is the victory of Jamia Act and ordinances,” said former JTA president Professor Majid Jamil.

The Officiating Vice Chancellor, JMI has appointed Mr. M Nasim Haider, Deputy Registrar-I as Officiating Registrar of the university with immediate effect till further orders.