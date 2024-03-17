JMI Invites Applications For Free Coaching For UPSC CSE 2024

JMI

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), is currently accepting online applications for its free coaching program, which includes hostel accommodation, aimed at preparing candidates for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) examination in 2024.

The application link will be activated on March 18. Interested individuals can register for the UPSC coaching program via the official website, jmicoe.in.

This year, there are 100 seats available through this entrance test. Hostel accommodation is mandatory for all admitted students. In the event of limited availability, hostel seats may be allocated based strictly on merit determined by the entrance test. RCA reserves the right to decrease intake if deserving candidates are insufficient.

Candidates are required to pay a monthly hostel maintenance fee of Rs 1000, which must be paid six months in advance (totaling Rs 6000). Subsequently, maintenance charges must be paid two months in advance. Female students will deposit their fees at the Girl Hostel/Provost Office.

Individuals from Minority, SC, ST, and women communities are eligible to apply for this program. The university will conduct UPSC entrance examinations at ten centers: Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram.

The academy has demonstrated strong results in previous years, with Shruti Sharma securing All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services Examination 2021. Since its establishment, RCA has facilitated over 600 selections in Civil Services and other Central and State Services, as stated by the university.

Exam Schedule:

Candidates have until May 19 to apply for the UPSC coaching program. The application forms will reopen on March 21 and 22. The exam is scheduled for June 1, with General Studies (objective type) paper from 10 am to 12 pm, and the essay paper from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The result of the written test for the UPSC entrance exam is expected to be available by June 20, followed by online interviews tentatively scheduled from June 24 to July 7. The final result is tentatively set to be released on July 12. The deadline for completing admissions is July 22, with registration for the waiting list candidates on July 25, and their admission on July 30. Orientation for the free coaching classes will be held on July 31.

The Preliminary test series is tentatively scheduled from January 2025 to April 2025, and the Mains test series from June 2025 to September 2025.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in English/Hindi/Urdu, with essay writing also offering English/Hindi/Urdu options. It aims to assess candidates' knowledge in general awareness, critical thinking, logical reasoning, comprehension, and written communication. The duration of the exam will be three hours, with two hours for General Studies and one hour for essay writing.

Negative marking applies to objective-type questions. One-third of the marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.

The entrance test comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 includes objective-type questions, totaling 100 marks (100 x 1 =100), including CSAT questions. Paper 2 involves Essay writing, carrying 60 marks (60 x 1 = 60). Candidates have three hours for both papers, with the OMR sheet collected after two hours. The time allocated for essay writing is one hour.

Only the top 900 students, based on merit from Paper 1 (MCQ test marks), will have their essays evaluated. The interview/personality test carries 40 marks (Forty) and will be conducted online. In the event of a tie, preference will be given to the candidate with higher marks in the interview. If a tie persists, the younger candidate will be prioritized.