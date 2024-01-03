Private University Student Among 4 Arrested in Connection with Firing Incident | Representative image

Following the arrest of four individuals, including students from a private university in Gharuan, in connection with an alleged firing incident outside a residence in Modern Valley, Kharar, a local court has remanded the accused to three days of police custody, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The incident occurred on the night of Saturday and Sunday and was reportedly a result of a longstanding feud with the tenants of the targeted house.

Mantim Yadav, one of the accused who had sustained a bullet injury, was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. After being discharged from the hospital, he was taken into custody along with three others—Raunak Chaudhary, Monty, and an unidentified individual.

Incident

The firing incident was traced back to an old rivalry with the occupants of the targeted house. Apart from Mantim Yadav and the arrested individuals, the police have booked Ayush Rao, Aryan Basant, and Ankush Hudda—former students of the mentioned university—along with current students Raunak Chaudhary, Sahil Yadav, and Ujjwal Tyagi, and six unidentified men.

While the investigation is ongoing, the police are yet to apprehend the remaining suspects. Authorities are also looking into the weapon used during the attack and have identified vandalism at another residence in GBP, Bhago Majra, prior to the shooting. The accused face charges related to trespassing, rioting, and vandalism in connection with this separate incident.

Assailants target the complainant's flat

The complainant, Gaurav, a 24-year-old MBA final-year student, reported that the assailants targeted his flat, causing damage to a vehicle and making threats. Gaurav revealed that the accused harbored animosity since a previous attack in September, resulting in arrests based on statements provided by Gaurav and his peers.

The recent incident is believed to be a consequence of this earlier conflict. Charges against the accused include attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and mischief. The complainant highlighted that the assailants left only after one of their group was hit by a bullet.