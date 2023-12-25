Private Universities Surge in India: 140 New Institutions in Last 5 Years

Image Credit - Freepik

In a transformative shift within the education sector, the last five years have witnessed the establishment of 140 private universities across the country, as per data released by the Ministry of Education. Leading this surge is Gujarat, closely trailed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

According to information accessed by PTI, Gujarat has taken the lead with the establishment of 28 private universities, followed by Maharashtra with 15, Madhya Pradesh with 14, and Karnataka with 10 during this stipulated period.

As reported by India Today, senior official from the education ministry shed light on the intricate process of establishing private universities, emphasizing the mandatory adherence to UGC norms. Significantly, the official noted that no major violations have been reported, indicating a commendable adherence to regulatory guidelines.

Delving deeper into the data, it reveals that the academic session of 2018-19 marked a notable pinnacle, witnessing the establishment of 40 private universities during that period alone. This surge not only reflects the growing demand for higher education institutions but also underscores the dynamism and adaptability of the education landscape in the country.

The establishment of these private universities not only addresses the escalating demand for higher education but also reflects a broader shift in the preferences of students and the evolving landscape of academia in India. As the education sector continues to witness growth and diversification, these new institutions contribute to shaping the future of education in the country.

(With Inputs From PTI)