Mumbai Schools Spread Christmas Cheer With Unique Celebrations

With the Christmas week and winter breaks in full swing, Mumbai schools have orchestrated special celebrations, each with its unique touch, spreading joy and imparting valuable lessons to students.

Greenlawns School in Worli embraced the spirit of giving with a charity donation drive. Students distributed gifts to the poor and donated food grains to blind schools. The school also maintained a cherished tradition of daily carol singing by students and teachers throughout the Christmas week. Principal Dr. Sanjay Roy remarked, "Christmas is all about giving and spreading joy, and those are values we wish to give our students."

St. Anne's High School in Colaba organized a festive celebration where each class sang a different carol. The school hosted a 'Joy Fun Day' within its premises, offering a joyous atmosphere for the children. Principal Sr. Flory Fargose emphasized the importance of instilling values of joy, giving, and gratitude, mentioning, "We gave students a small token of gift for Christmas."

Diamond Jubilee High School, Mazgaon, organized educational games, had a roaming Santa, and arranged a donation drive where students contributed grains and gifts for the underprivileged. Principal Ms. Nutan Iyer expressed, "Christmas is not just a festival; it's a time to teach our students the importance of giving back."

Podar International School, CAIE, Powai, took a different route by hosting a fun fair event with various activities planned for the children. Principal Ms. Suchita Malakar explained, "Christmas lunch was arranged, older students performed for the younger ones, and the idea is for students to have fun and also learn about Christmas."

Pawar Public School in Dombivli transformed its premises into a festive wonderland for the Christmas week. Creative activities such as crafting ornaments, decorating Christmas trees, and making festive artwork engaged the students. Principal Mrs. Ishita Chowdhury shared, "For the week, we tell them the story of the birth of Christ, and on the last working day, we have a celebration called the Prince and Princess party where students dress up royally."

The Principal of DAV Thane, Simmi Juneja said that like any other festival, Christmas was celebrated in our school. On the unique celebration of distributing gifts she said, "We did not ask students to bring gifts for each other, what's the value of that.” “Instead the students were told to bring a gift fro themselves according to their needs,” added the Principal.

Principal of Narayana E-Techno, Ms Shashikala said that the school has organized a carnival on the occasion of Christmas. On the unique celebration she said, "We have made stalls for students to sell products, this way they will learn business skills."

Principal of Orchids- The International School, Mulund, Sunayana Awasthi said that the school hosted its Sports day event along with the Christmas celebration. "Fancy dress competition was held, chocolates were distributed, Christmas carol was sung on the occassion" added Awasthi. The school is now on holiday and will resume on Jan 2.

Numerous other Mumbai schools, including St. Stanislaus (Bandra), N.L. Dalmia, J.B. Petite High (Fort), St. Joseph (Andheri), Don Bosco (Matunga), Ascend International School (BKC), Bombay International School (Grant Road), VIBGYOR High (Malad), St. Xavier's High School (CST), Orchids The International School (Dombivli), and many more, joined in the Christmas celebrations as winter vacations kicked off, creating memorable moments for students across the city.