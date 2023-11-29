Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Give More Than 51,000 Appointment Letters As Part Of Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be distributing over 51,000 appointment letters on November 30 to the newly inducted employees of different government departments via video-conferencing. The programme will take place at 37 locations across India as part of the 'Rozgar Mela'.

The recruitment is taking place in various central government, state governments, and union territories's departments. The Prime Minister will address the programme via video conferencing, as per his officer, reported by PTI.

The departments that will be present at the event include some affairs, higher education, school education and literacy, financial services, defence, health and family welfare, and labour and employment among others.

What is Rozgar Mela?

“Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the statement said, as reported by PTI.

The newly appointees will be getting an opportunity to train themselves through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 800 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

(With inputs from PTI)