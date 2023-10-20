 MP: PM Modi To Attend Scindia School Event In Gwalior On Saturday
PTIUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
PM Modi |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 125th founder's day of 'The Scindia School' in Gwalior on Saturday.

He will lay the foundation stone of a multipurpose sports complex in the school and present its annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers, the PMO said.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Scindia School was established in 1897 by the then Gwalior royalty and is located atop the historic Gwalior Fort.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the scion of the erstwhile royalty and is one of the leading politicians from Madhya Pradesh where the assembly polls are slated for November 17.

article-image

