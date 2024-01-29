Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Students Today, Know Full Details Here

Record 20 Million Registrations For PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 | File Photo

Today, January 29, is the scheduled date of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. At this yearly event, PM Modi offers guidance and encouragement to parents, instructors, and students as they face the difficulties of test preparation. The event will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Where to watch?

Doordarshan offers live streaming of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 on DD National, DD News, DD India, and several prominent private stations. The event is also viewable on Facebook Live, the Ministry of Education's Twitter account, and its YouTube page. Additionally, the telecast will be accessible via live web streaming on the websites of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in, as well as live airing on radio stations such as All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel.

Every year, the Union government plans this event to encourage students to succeed and lessen their anxiety before exams.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a component of the prime minister's larger "Exam Warriors" program. The intention is to provide a peaceful atmosphere for youth. It seeks to unite society, educators, parents, and students in order to foster an atmosphere that recognizes and celebrates the individual characteristics of every child.

In addition, the Kala Utsav winners and two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory have been invited to the event.

A MyGov portal MCQ competition was used to choose participants, and it ran from December 11, 2023, until January 12, 2024. A Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, which includes the Prime Minister's "Exam Warriors" book and a certificate, will be given to selected participants.

2.26 crore students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

Using the MyGov portal, 2.26 crore students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, the seventh iteration. During the session, PM Modi will meet with almost 3,000 youngsters, including 100 pupils from Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Over 205.62 lakh children, 14.93 lakh instructors, and 5.69 lakh parents have enlisted for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, according to data on the MyGov portal.