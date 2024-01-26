President Murmu Unveils National Education Policy To Bridge Digital Divide And Support Underprivileged Students

President Droupadi Murmu | YouTube

New Delhi: The President, Droupadi Murmu, stated on Thursday that the recently implemented National Education Policy focuses on narrowing the gap in access to digital resources and establishing a standardized educational system to support underprivileged students.

The President delivered the comments during her speech on the night before the 75th anniversary of Republic Day.

The National Education Policy (NEP) was introduced in 2020 as a replacement for the 1986 National Policy on Education.

The new policy proposes expanding the scope of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to encompass all levels of schooling from pre-school to standard 12, as opposed to only covering Class 1-8. It aims to revamp the education system by adopting a 5+3+3+4 structure in place of the existing 10+2 model.

Children between the ages of 3 and 8 will be placed in the foundation stage, while those aged 8 to 11 will be in preparatory schooling. Students aged 11 to 14 will attend middle school, and those aged 14 to 18 will be at the secondary level.

(With Inputs From PTI)