President Murmu to inaugurate supercomputer facility at IIT Guwahati on Oct 13

President Murmu is also scheduled to inaugurate medical college and hospital in Dhubri and a foundation stone laying ceremony for zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Droupadi Murmu | File Photo
Guwahati: The president of India, Droupadi Murmu, is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Param Kamrupa’ supercomputer facility and a high-power active and passive component laboratory of Sameer at IIT Guwahati on October 13.

“It is our honour and pleasure to welcome the Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu on her maiden visit to our campus. We are delighted that the Hon’ble President will inaugurate the Param Kamrupa, one of its kind supercomputer in the North East region, under the National Supercomputing Mission. I look forward to showcasing IIT Guwahati’s work for the benefit of the North East region and its impact on the region,” the IIT director G Sitharam said, as he welcomes the President Murmu.

The President, through video conferencing, will also inaugurate medical college and hospital in Dhubri and a foundation stone laying ceremony for zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh, Assam and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Murmu will be accompanied by Assam governor prof Jagadish Mukhi, state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, union minister of state for health and state health and science and technology and information technology minister Keshab Mahanta.

