President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Rashtriya Bal Puraskar To 19 Children On Jan 22

President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

President Droupadi Murmu is set to confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar upon 19 exceptional children in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The award ceremony is scheduled for January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in an interactive session with the recipients, according to an official statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 will be presented in six categories, with seven students being honored for achievements in art and culture, five in sports, four for social service, and one each for bravery, innovation, and science and technology. Each awardee will receive a medal and a certificate.

Among the 19 selected children, 9 are boys, and 10 are girls, representing 18 states and Union Territories, including 2 aspirational districts. During the event, the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, and Minister of State, Munjpara Mahendrabhai, will also interact with the young achievers.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is bestowed by the Government of India to children aged 5 to 18 years for their remarkable accomplishments. The award encompasses seven categories: art and culture, bravery, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service, and sports. This year, recognition will be given in six of these categories.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, along with Minister of State Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, is slated to engage in conversations with the children during the ceremony, as per the WCD Ministry's statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, a government initiative, aims to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional achievements of children aged 5 to 18 years. Each recipient will be presented with a medal and a certificate. The WCD Ministry took special measures this year to enhance nominations, including issuing advertisements in regional and national newspapers, as highlighted in the statement.