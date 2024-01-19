Viral Video Shows SPG Commandos With PM Modi In Dhoti At Kerala Temple; Netizens React |

A video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rapidly gained traction on social media. The video alleges that PM Modi entered a temple wearing traditional dhotis, accompanied by his Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos. The authenticity of these claims remains unverified, but given the close proximity of SPG commandos to the Prime Minister, such an occurrence is understandable.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/rm8j7aii9W — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Social Media Buzz & Speculation

Numerous individuals on social media are now discussing and speculating about the video and whether the commandos adorned the dhotis or not? If the claims are accurate, it suggests that the men around PM Modi are a protective cordon formed by SPG commandos, positioned in front and others trailing behind who accompany the prime minister everywhere.

What adds a humorous touch to the situation is that everyone in the video is seen wearing white dhotis. The video is reportedly from the Guruvayur Temple in the Thrissur district of Kerala. It is alleged that the SPG commandos adhered to the temple's regulations by donning traditional attire, specifically white dhotis.

PM Modi's Temple Experience

PM Modi visited the Guruvayur Temple on Wednesday, engaging in traditional worship and rituals. During the prayer session, he wore the traditional 'Mundu' (dhoti) and 'Veshti' (white shawl) attire. Additionally, he participated in the ritual of feeding fish ('Meen Ottu').

During his visit, PM Modi actively engaged in traditional practices, showcasing his respect for the temple's customs. His participation in the 'Ved Archna' program and listening to devotional songs sung by children emphasized the cultural exchange during the temple visit.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to continue his temple visits, focusing on Tamil Nadu this weekend. His itinerary includes the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, where he will engage with scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayan. Later, in Rameshwaram, he will listen to the Ramayana in multiple languages, emphasizing Ram's return to Ayodhya. The tour also includes visits to the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi and Arichal Munai, believed to be the location where the Ram Setu was constructed.