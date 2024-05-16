Live Breaking News Updates: PM Modi Reacts On Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Assassination Attempt, Calls It 'Dastardly Act'

PM Modi Reacts On Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Assassination Attempt, Calls It 'Dastardly Act'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement on assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic," Modi said in a post on X.
Fico was was critically injured in the shocking assassination attempt on Wednesday. He reportedly regained consciousness after an operation that lasted several hours.
20-Year-Old Woman Jumps Off Nagpur Flyover, Sustains Injuries
A 20-year-old woman named Tanishka Roshan Nagrare suffered severe injuries after jumping off the Mecosabagh flyover in Nagpur around 3 pm on Wednesday, according to a police official. Nagrare, who lives in Awale Nagar, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital. Her family learned about the incident five hours later after the police shared her photo and details on social media. The reason for her jump is still unknown.