Live Breaking News Updates: PM Modi Reacts On Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Assassination Attempt, Calls It 'Dastardly Act'

PM Modi Reacts On Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Assassination Attempt, Calls It 'Dastardly Act'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement on assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic," Modi said in a post on X.

Fico was was critically injured in the shocking assassination attempt on Wednesday. He reportedly regained consciousness after an operation that lasted several hours.