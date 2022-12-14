e-Paper Get App
Pre-Matric Scholarship limited to class 9,10 students under OBC category in govt schools; here's why

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said this has been done in order to rationalise the scholarship.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
Representational image | File Photo
New Delhi: The pre-matric scholarship has now been limited to Class 9 and Class 10 in government schools only under the OBC category, the government said on Wednesday. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said this has been done in order to rationalise the scholarship.

"The pre-matric scholarship has now been limited to Class 9 and 10 in government schools only under the OBC category," he said in a written response. Mr Kumar said the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 makes it obligatory for the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (classes 1 to 8) to each and every child. Accordingly, only students of Classes 9 and 10 are covered under the pre-matric scholarship scheme for OBC," he said in a written response.

Responding to another question, Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said representations are being received from various individuals and organizations to provide reservation for OBCs on the basis of their population. "However, there is no proposal to provide 50 per cent reservation for OBCs in education and employment," she said in a written reply.

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin bats for minority students, urges PM Modi to restore Pre-Matric Scholarship...
