e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: CM Stalin bats for minority students, urges PM Modi to restore Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin bats for minority students, urges PM Modi to restore Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme

Only students studying in classes 9 and 10 would be eligible for the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and PM Modi | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia
Follow us on

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the pre-matric scholarship scheme to all minority students from class 1 to 8.

Writing to Modi, Stalin said the Centre has abruptly withdrawn the minority scholarship provided under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to students studying from 1st to 8th standard from 2022-2023. This would affect all scholarships for children in classes 1 to 8., he said.

"I want to point out that this stance goes against the principle of supporting the needy in the crucial years of their early education." Under the scheme, Rs 86.76 crore was sanctioned to 4,49,559 students from Tamil Nadu in 2021-2022. With the withdrawal of scholarship by the Union government, nearly five lakh poor minority students studying from class 1 to 8 in Tamil Nadu would be adversely affected and deprived of the benefits of scholarship, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Read Also
10% EWS quota: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to consider legal opinion as Supreme Court uphelds EWS validity...
article-image

Education is the most effective tool for empowering the poor and helping them lead dignified lives. "Multiple surveys over the years have demonstrated that minorities, especially Muslims, are lagging in education. This scholarship supports poor, underprivileged, and highly marginalised students, including girls, to access quality education and, therefore, must be continued. I, therefore, request you to put the decision on hold and restore the pre-matric scholarship scheme to all minority students studying from class 1 to 8."

In a letter dated November 29, 2022, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated that the Right to Education Act made it obligatory for the government to provide free and compulsory elementary education (from classes I to VIII) to every child. Only students studying in classes 9 and 10 would be eligible for the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Centre introduced the pre-matric scholarship scheme for minority students in 2008-09. The minority students in classes 1-10 studying in government /government aided and all recognised private institutions are eligible for this scholarship if their parent/guardian's annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

More blow to edtech unicorns as Vedantu lays off 385 employees

More blow to edtech unicorns as Vedantu lays off 385 employees

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin bats for minority students, urges PM Modi to restore Pre-Matric Scholarship...

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin bats for minority students, urges PM Modi to restore Pre-Matric Scholarship...

CBSE exam dates 2023: When, where and how to check class 10, 12 time tables?

CBSE exam dates 2023: When, where and how to check class 10, 12 time tables?

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases guidelines for PWD candidates; read details here

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases guidelines for PWD candidates; read details here

Jharkhand shocker: Two sisters die after falling into tub filled with hot water at govt school

Jharkhand shocker: Two sisters die after falling into tub filled with hot water at govt school