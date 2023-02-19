Postpone NEET PG 2023: After Supreme Court, doctors to approach PMO with exam delay demands

NEET PG aspirants protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar | Twitter/@dr_rakeshbagdi

New Delhi: Demands to postpone National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2023 will soon reach Raisina Hill in the capital city of New Delhi as doctors and students plan to approach the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) soon.

The doctors and students have been demanding to postpone the NEET PG exam by 2-3 months, and will also have their plea heard in the Supreme Court possibly on Monday or Tuesday.

"Also, we have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement. Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow. Once again requesting @mansukhmandviya Sir, to understand the genuineness," said the tweet by Dr. Rohan Krishnan.

A petition on change.org, concerning the postponement of the NEET PG exam, has already received over 15,000 signs from students.

The demands to postpone the NEET PG exam have been unsuccessful so far. A plea filed in Telangana High Court on postponement was rejected as the judge cited the fact that the exam date was set 6 months ago and will be conducted across India.

In Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya made it clear that the NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5, and not be postponed.

The NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5 and NEET MDS 2023 on March 1, though the former's fate hinges on the Supreme Court decision this week.

