Possible Changes in CUET UG 2024 Schedule Due to Lok Sabha Elections: UGC Chairman

In a recent update, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh, has hinted at possible changes in the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 schedule due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The current schedule sets the exam dates from May 15 to 31, 2024, with the results expected on June 30. However, these dates are tentative, subject to adjustment based on the Lok Sabha election schedule.

According to UGC Chief Kumar, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will finalise the CUET-UG dates once the Lok Sabha election dates are officially announced. The UGC chairman emphasised that the dates released by the NTA are preliminary, and adjustments will be made to avoid clashes with the electoral process.

Exam mode

To accommodate a diverse range of subjects and candidates, the NTA has introduced a hybrid mode for the CUET UG 2024 exam. Certain subjects will be conducted as Computer Based Tests, while others will follow the traditional pen and paper mode using optical mark recognition (OMR) format. This decision aims to streamline the examination process and cater to subjects with varying registration numbers.

Aspiring candidates are reminded that the CUET UG registration link is currently active, and they have until March 26, 2024, to complete the registration process.

How to apply for the CUET UG 2024:

Visit the official website – exam.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Choose the login option and enter your details.

Complete the application form, including uploading the necessary documents.

Pay the required fee and submit the form.

Download and retain a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

Aapplicants are advised to stay tuned for official updates on the CUET UG 2024 exam dates, ensuring they align their preparations with the finalised schedule.

