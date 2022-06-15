Poor quality of food and water: students protest in IIIT Basara

IANS

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, students at Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) continued their protest for the second day in a row.

In support of their demands, students from RGUKT, also known as IIIT Basara, in Basara town, Nirmal district, staged a sit-in at the building's main gate.

They are protesting the poor quality of the food and requesting that other basic amenities be improved, as well as the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor.

Hundreds of students continued their demonstration on the second day, despite the rain. They held posters and shouted slogans to emphasise their 12 requests.

The students also urged that K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister, and K. T. Rama Rao, the Minister of Information Technology, come to RGUKT to view the difficulties firsthand.

To maintain peace and order, the police have undertaken extensive security arrangements. The issue was being closely monitored by senior officials. The cops were also on high alert to prevent pupils from leaving the building.

The kids have complained about the poor quality of the food given in the hostel meal. They claimed that tiny insects and frogs were spotted in the hostel meals on multiple occasions.

"We don't even have a proper drinking water facility. Though this was brought to the notice of the authorities many times, no action was taken," a student leader said

The students have vowed to keep protesting until their issues are resolved.

Meanwhile, Sabitha Indra Reddy, the minister of education, has called a meeting with the vice-chancellor. She promised that all problems will be rectified as quickly as possible.

After IT minister K. T. Rama Rao tweeted that he will bring the issues to the attention of the education minister, the minister gave his guarantee. Rama Rao was reacting to a tweet from a student who had alerted him to the issues. According to Battini Teja Goud, 8,000 students are waiting for his response by the side of the road.