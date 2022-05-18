Indian students and foreign nationals in UAE can now get 15% of the seats at IIIT, NIT in India

In exciting news for Indian students and foreign nationals, who live in the UAE, 15% of total seats at IIITs, NITs, and other centrally funded institutions (except IITs) have been reserved for them under the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) scheme, according to the Indian Embassy in UAE.

Notified by the Ministry of Education, the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) Scheme, allows foreign nationals studying in India and other countries, children of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), and Non – Residents Indians (NRIs), to pursue technical education in India.

The details of the scheme were announced by the Mission for eligible students for the academic year 2022-23, as per the notification from the Ministry of Education.

Admission Criteria - Undergraduate (UG)

From the academic year 2021 – 2022 onwards, the undergraduate admissions under DASA Scheme are now made on the basis of the ranks obtained by students in the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE - Main) conducted by NTA.

Indian Nationals having at least two years of education, inclusive of 11th and 12th or equivalent (not beyond), in a foreign country during the last 8 years with valid qualifying exam (JEE-Main) rank/score from abroad, are eligible under the scheme.

The seats shall be available in different disciplines proportionately. These seats shall be supernumerary. At present, approximately 3900 UG and 1300 PG seats are offered under the Scheme.

Admissions under DASA are much easier as the same is based upon a separate merit list prepared on the basis of JEE (Main) rank and subsequent centralised counselling conducted by the DASA Coordinating Institute.

Fee Structure

For admissions under DASA Scheme, the Registration / Application Fee is US$300 and the Tuition Fee is US$8000.

Nationals of SAARC countries (except India) are eligible for a 50% tuition fee waiver provided they have passed the qualifying examination (JEE Main) in SAARC countries.

The students belonging to the Children of Indian Workers in the Gulf (CIWG) category and taking admissions in the undergraduate programmes of the NITs and IIEST, Shibpur under the DASA Scheme can pay a tuition fee of Rs.1,25,000/- per annum either in Indian Rupees (INR) or equivalent US Dollars at the existing exchange rate.

The parents, living in India or abroad and willing to pay the fee(s) prescribed under the DASA scheme in Indian Rupees at the existing exchange rate in place of US Dollars, are allowed to pay the prescribed fee is INR.

Admission Criteria –Postgraduate (PG)

Applicants must have passed the qualifying examination i.e. Four / Five year undergraduate programme in Engineering / Technology or equivalent in relevant discipline for M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. / M.Des. / MURP and an appropriate UG degree for MBA programme from any stream of education recognized as equivalent by the Association of Indian Universities (www.aiuweb.org) / UGC (www.ugc.ac.in) / AICTE (www.aicte-india.org) / other statutory bodies as applicable.

Applicants must have a valid minimum total of 300 GRE Revised General Test Score (Verbal + Quantitative for eligibility for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan./M.Des. and minimum of 480 GMAT Test Score for MBA programme.

Applicants must be Foreign Nationals, PIOs, and OCIs who have completed an undergraduate programme in any country (including India).

Fee Structure

For admissions to PG programmes under DASA Scheme, the non-refundable registration fee is US $300 and the first-semester Tuition Fee is the US $4000. Foreign Nationals, who are nationals of SAARC countries, are eligible for a 50% Tuition Fee waiver provided they have passed the qualifying examination (as mentioned above) in SAARC countries.

