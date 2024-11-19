 Pollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online

Pollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online

The Supreme Court has directed strict enforcement of GRAP-IV measures to tackle severe pollution.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Freepik

The Haryana government has ordered the closure of all schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad from November 19 to November 23 or until further notice, depending on pollution levels. The decision aims to ensure the safety of children as air quality deteriorates.

Offline Classes Suspended

All schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad have been instructed to shift to online classes for students up to Class 12. While some schools have moved entirely online, others have announced holidays for Classes 1 to 5, following last week's closure of primary classes due to severe air quality concerns. Parents are advised to confirm specific arrangements with their children’s schools.

Delhi Schools Also Affected

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader P Chidambaram Demands Immediate Removal Of Manipur CM N Biren Singh Over Ongoing Crisis In State
Congress Leader P Chidambaram Demands Immediate Removal Of Manipur CM N Biren Singh Over Ongoing Crisis In State
AI Granny: Annoyed Of Answering Fraud Calls? Let Grandmother Daisy Pick Them Up Next Time
AI Granny: Annoyed Of Answering Fraud Calls? Let Grandmother Daisy Pick Them Up Next Time
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months
Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal
Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal

In Delhi, physical classes have been suspended indefinitely for most students. However, Classes 10 and 12 continue in offline mode. Notably, this restriction for Class 10 and 12 is not applicable in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Pollution Crisis Intensifies

The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, continues to worsen as temperatures drop. The Supreme Court of India has criticized the central government for delays in implementing GRAP-IV measures and directed states to enforce strict anti-pollution steps. The court has clarified that GRAP-IV measures will remain in place even if the AQI drops below 450.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today

Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today

Pollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online

Pollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online

UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Timetables Announced; Exams To Start From February 24

UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Timetables Announced; Exams To Start From February 24

Mumbai: IIT Bombay Team Develops Affordable, Portable Water Pollutant Detector ‘AroTrack’

Mumbai: IIT Bombay Team Develops Affordable, Portable Water Pollutant Detector ‘AroTrack’

JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here

JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here