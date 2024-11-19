Pollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online

Freepik

The Haryana government has ordered the closure of all schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad from November 19 to November 23 or until further notice, depending on pollution levels. The decision aims to ensure the safety of children as air quality deteriorates.

Offline Classes Suspended

All schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad have been instructed to shift to online classes for students up to Class 12. While some schools have moved entirely online, others have announced holidays for Classes 1 to 5, following last week's closure of primary classes due to severe air quality concerns. Parents are advised to confirm specific arrangements with their children’s schools.

Delhi Schools Also Affected

In Delhi, physical classes have been suspended indefinitely for most students. However, Classes 10 and 12 continue in offline mode. Notably, this restriction for Class 10 and 12 is not applicable in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Pollution Crisis Intensifies

The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, continues to worsen as temperatures drop. The Supreme Court of India has criticized the central government for delays in implementing GRAP-IV measures and directed states to enforce strict anti-pollution steps. The court has clarified that GRAP-IV measures will remain in place even if the AQI drops below 450.