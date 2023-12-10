 Police Raid Rescues Student from Kidnappers in Imphal
Lavanya AUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Imphal West District Police has rescued a 22-year-old kidnapped student, from the DM College of Science New Boy's Hostel and detained 8 suspected kidnappers, according to various media reports.

On December 8 at about 1:30 pm, a complaint of the kidnapping of Laishram Chinglen Singh, the student's, parents were threatened with having their son returned as a dead body if they did not agree with the kidnappers' demands for a ransom of Rs. 15 lakhs, which was required for his safe release. At about 1:00 PM today, a complaint was filed at the Imphal Police Station in response to the occurrence.

On December 9, 2023, a team from the Imphal West District Police raided Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, which is under the Wangoi PS's jurisdiction. During the operation, four suspected kidnappers and the missing individual were discovered and freed from a house belonging to Asem Chaoba, 63, with four more suspected kidnappers in two vehicles nearby. During the operation, the police force quickly captured eight suspected kidnappers.

The suspected kidnappers who have been apprehended are Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (age 24), Sukham James Singh (age 23), S. Chaothoi Singh (age 16) of Churachandpur Singhat, Moirangthem Amarjit Singh (age 25), S. Bokul Singh (age 16) of Moirang Tronglaobi, Taorem Rohit Singh (age 23), and S. Naocha Singh (age 16) of Moirang Lamkhai, Kakyenpaibam The following individuals are related to Hemjit Singh (age 21), Sarungbam Umananda (age 34), and S. Raja of Lilong Chajing Haoreibi: Sandam Romen Singh (age 36), Kh. Nilamani of Lilong Haoreibi Awang Leikai, and Khagembam Dayananada Singh (age 23).

According to the police, individuals who were detained on suspicion of kidnapping disclosed that they were members of the KCP (PWG) gang and that Lamyanba Khuman was their boss.

