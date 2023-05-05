Madhya Pradesh: Divyang man, woman feted for saving minor girl from kidnappers in Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police feted a divyang man and a woman for their alertness and situational awareness in saving a minor girl from kidnappers in Manankheda village of Ratlam district at around 9 am on May 1, 2023. A 10-year- old girl was returning from Shiv temple when some bike-borne miscreants eve-teased and then attempted to kidnap her.

An alert lady named Karibai Mali acted like the girl's angel and rushed to help her just in time from getting kidnapped by the suspicious men. Upon hearing the screams, a divyang man Bhanwar Singh Rajput quickly ran for help and gathered villagers at the spot.

Fortunately, they managed to rescue the girl in the nick of time and got hold of the miscreants and handed the miscreants to Ringnod police. For this brave act, the duo was invited to the SP office. Superintendent of Police Sidharth Bahuguna feted the duo with award titled “real hero” for selflessness and courage in helping to save the life of the minor girl.