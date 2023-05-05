Madhya Pradesh: Upgrade facilities at Ratlam rly stn; Ex-mayor tells rly board chairman

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Former Ratlam mayor and BJP leader Sheilendra Daga submitted a letter to railway board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti at Indore railway station on Wednesday demanding enhanced facilities at Ratlam railway station and in Ratlam rail division. In a press release issued on Thursday, Daga said that he drew attention of the railway board chairman towards immediate need to replace DEMU rakes operating in Ratlam rail divisionin to ICF rake or MEMU rake.

He said that existing DEMU coaches were old and need immediate replacement. He also drew attention to recent fire incident in generator coach of DEMU at Pritam Nagar and to the fact that many often engine of the DEMU failed. He also demanded setting up a MEMU rake workshop in Ratlam.

Daga also demanded introduction of Ujjain-Chittaurgarh MEMU train for which demand was pending for long. Dahod-Ratlam-Nagda-Ujjain MEMU train should be run with 12 coaches capacity instead of eight in view of the need of tribal belt and passengers, Daga said in his demand letter.

Other demands raised by Daga included construction of a Pit line and a washing line at Ratlam railway station, early completion of yard remodelling work connected to Platform No.7, commercial stoppage to all Duranto trains passing through Ratlam railway station, abolition of flexi fare system on Indian Railways and others.