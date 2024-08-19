PNB Cyber Security Expert Application Window Closes Today, Apply Now!

PNB |

The online application window for hiring Cyber Security Experts by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) on a contract basis will close today, (August 19, 2024). The candidates who wish to take the exam can find the application form on the official website at pnbindia.in.

The Punjab National Bank is conducting this recruitment exam in order to shortlist candidates for filing out about 18 vacant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

1. A candidate must be either:

i. a citizen of India or

ii. a subject of Nepal or

iii. a subject of Bhutan or

iv. a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India or

v. a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Other eligibility criteria can be checked by the candidates by clicking here.

Term Of Contract

The initial term of the contract will be one year, subject to an annual performance review by the Bank. If appropriate authority determines, the term of the short-term contract may be reviewed and extended for a total of five years, or longer. When the entire duration of the agreement, including the renewed term, has passed, the contract will expire. The contract will remain in effect until the end of the specified term, whichever comes first, or until the maximum age of 60 years.

Important Points To Note

A candidate may only apply for one position, and no candidate may submit more than one application.

If more than one application is submitted, only the most recent, completed, and valid application will be kept.

Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/ she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in this advertisement. Application, once submitted, will not be allowed to be withdrawn.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Bank’s website www.pnbindia.in under Recruitments/ Careers for updates/ notices/ instructions.