 PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 7th Edition Set Tomorrow; Check Details Here
The event will be live streamed on various social media platforms, including those of the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, and the Education Ministr

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' | ANI

'Pariksha Pe Charcha', a platform where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with students about regarding exam stress, will see its 7th edition held tomorrow, January 29th, at 11 a.m.

The event will kick off at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, New Delhi, with an anticipated participation of over 2.05 million students, 140,000 teachers, and 56,000 parents. Registrations were open from December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024.

PM Modi provides advice and support to parents, teachers, and students as they tackle the difficulties of exam preparation. The Prime Minister's Exam Warriors initiative includes the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) program.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Preparations
The event will be live streamed on various social media platforms, including those of the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, and the Education Ministry. Students have the option to watch the event on Doordarshan via DD National, DD News, and DD India. Additionally, the program will be broadcasted on all major private channels.

The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has reviewed the preparations for the seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' a program led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The current 7th edition recorded a remarkable 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal, highlighting widespread enthusiasm among students nationwide,” Pradhan said, according to a PTI report.

The UGC has urged universities to facilitate students' participation in and viewing of the event. The Ministry of Education has organized 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for six years, actively engaging students, parents, and teachers.

