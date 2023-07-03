PM Modi To Visit 200 Years Old Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi on July 7

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University | official website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the grand old Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 7. The varsity which is more than 200 years ago has a library which is said to be a treasure trove of handwritten manuscripts. As per the reports PM Modi is most likely to visit the campus during his two-day visit to the parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University’s library, which was initially called Prince of Wales Saraswati Bhawan, currently houses around 95,000 manuscripts, written in different scripts, including Devanagari, Kharoṣṭhī, Maithili, Oriya, Gurmukhi, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit.

“Our library (Saraswati Bhawan Library) is bracketed among the oldest libraries of the world that have successfully preserved around 95,000 rare manuscripts on subjects like Vedas, Vedangas, Purans, astrology, and grammar. These manuscripts are written in different scripts of Devanagari, Kharoṣṭhī, Maithili, Oriya, Gurmukhi, Telugu, Kannada, and Sanskrit. Of these, some are written on gold leaf, paper, palm, and wood,” said Professor Anand Kumar Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

Meanwhile, vice chancellor, SSU, Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi on Sunday inspected the entire university campus, including all the departments, in view of the PM’s proposed visit here, he said.

University's PRO, Shashindra Mishra said, "This library was set up at the time of establishment of Government Sanskrit College, Varanasi (in 1894). But the foundation stone of its building Saraswati Bhavan was laid on November16, 1907. This building was completed in 1914 and was named ‘Prince of Wales Saraswati Bhawan."