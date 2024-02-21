PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Permanent Campus Of IIM Bodh Gaya

file photo

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the state of the art permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya on 20th Feb. The event commenced with an early morning puja where Dr. Vinita S. Sahay, the director of IIM Bodh Gaya, faculty members, and students gathered to seek blessings from the divine.

In the institute's auditorium Niranjana, the event began with the lamp lighting ceremony and chanting of Saraswati Vandana. Lt. General P.S. Minhas AVSM, Commandant, OTA Gaya, joined the event as the Guest of Honour and addressed the audience, including students and faculty members with his motivational words to contribute to nation building. The ceremony was then joined by Shri Vijay Kumar, Member of Parliament, Gaya.

Prime Minister virtually addressed the audience, underscoring the significance of national institutions towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. The director expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's virtual presence and elaborated on the institute's value of building mindful business leaders. She highlighted key values and threw light on the institution’s journey since 2015 with only 30 students in the first batch.

Read Also Inauguration of IIT Bhilai and Kendriya Vidyalaya Buildings by PM Modi

Today, IIM Bodh Gaya has more than 1100 students from more than 26 states on campus studying in 5 fully residential programs. IIM Bodh Gaya has also adopted five nearby villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan & Swachata Abhiyaan in allegiance with Hon'ble Prime minister's vision of hygiene and sanitation. This further strengthens the institute’s aim to create mindful leaders and adds to the institute’s contribution to society.

The event concluded with the national anthem followed by a joint lunch at the cricket ground of the campus where all guests, dignitaries, faculty members, staff and students gathered.