PM Lauds Indian Universities For Making Strides On Global Stage

The prime minister was responding to a post by Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at London-based Times Higher Education Ranking.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Indian universities for making strides on the global stage and said the government's commitment to quality education is yielding encouraging results.

In a post on 'X', Modi wrote, "Great to see India's universities making strides on the global stage! Our commitment to quality education is yielding encouraging results.

"We will continue to support our educational institutions and provide opportunities for growth and innovation. This will help our youth greatly," he said.

"India's rising visibility in the @timeshighered world rankings is remarkable, driven by @narendamodi's internationalisation reforms.

A record 133 Indian universities have submitted to the 2025 rankings -- up from 42 in 2017 -- making India the fourth best represented in the world," Baty wrote.

