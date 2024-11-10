PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration Ends Today, 80,000 Opportunities Available; Check Steps To Apply, Stipend & More

PM Internship Scheme 2024 | Official Website

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will conclude the registration for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2024 today, November 10. Candidates can still apply for various internship positions through the scheme’s official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Announced in the Union Budget 2024, the scheme aims to provide internships in the top 500 companies across India to over one crore candidates over five years.

This year, 80,000 internship opportunities are available in 24 areas of specialization, with top companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks participating. Sectors including banking, financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, and travel & hospitality are offering opportunities.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Register" link and fill in the necessary details.

The system will auto-generate your resume based on the provided information.

Apply for up to five internship positions, selecting preferences such as location, sector, and qualifications.

Submit the application and keep a hard copy for reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be between 21 and 24 years of age.

Must have passed at least High School or Higher Secondary School.

Must hold an ITI certificate, a Polytechnic diploma, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma.

Stipend

Interns will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 during the internship, with the host company contributing Rs 500 from their CSR funds and the government providing Rs 4,500. The scheme also follows reservation guidelines for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

Internships will last 12 months, with at least half the duration dedicated to hands-on job experience. Interns will also receive a one-time stipend of Rs 6,000 to cover incidental expenses during the internship.