Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Textiles introduces guidelines for technical textiles in UG, PG programmes

New Delhi: Ministry of Textiles led by Minister Piyush Goyal has released guidelines to thoroughly update conventional programmes with the introduction of new papers under the programme of national technical textiles mission.

The ministry has given the go-ahead for two guidelines: "general guidelines for a grant for internship support in technical textiles (GIST)" and "generic guidelines for enabling of academic institutes in technical textiles- for private and public institutes." Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah told the press today that the rules were approved at a meeting of the empowered programme committee.

The general principles for allowing academic institutions in technical textiles for private and public institutes will permit a new degree in technical textiles for undergrad and postgrad programmes in addition to updating existing courses with new technological textiles-related papers.

The goal of the textile ministry is to create an ecosystem for technological textiles that includes not only the textile industry but also engineering institutes, agricultural institutes, medical schools, and fashion institutes. The new standards address specialised training for faculty members in universities and institutions, funding and upgrading of laboratory equipment, and staff training. The National Institutional Rating Framework (NIRF) ranking will also take into account privately supported institutions and governmental funding sources.

"The online applications may be submitted on the dedicated online education application portal under nttm.texmin.gov.in only, from the date of opening of portal (10th January 2023) till 2nd March 2023 (17.00 hrs)," said a statement.

In the meanwhile, there will be two phases to the general criteria for grant for internship support in technical textiles. Empanelment of qualified organisations will take place in Phase 1, and the internship programme will take place in Phase 2, during which the companies that have been appointed will receive grants of up to Rs 20.000 per student, up to a maximum of 2 months of financing support for the internship term. Engineering institutes in the relevant discipline can receive training from the accredited businesses and organisations in public and private institutions with NIRF rankings up to 200.

Rachna Shah, the textiles secretary, spoke during the meeting and said: "In order to encourage research proposals for the domestic development of technical textiles machinery, tools, equipment, and instruments, the Ministry has also released guidelines that permit participation from private industries. Leading scientific institutions like DRDO and CSIR have also been contacted to request research proposal submissions. The development of guidelines for promoting start-ups in technological textiles is ongoing."

She also mentioned the establishment of an agrotech demonstration centre at Navsari Agricultural University to highlight the benefits of adopting agro-textiles. The Prime Minister's goal of increasing farmer income is consistent with this. Through conferences, exhibitions, knowledge tours, buyer-seller meetings, etc., other promotional efforts both domestically and internationally have also been arranged.