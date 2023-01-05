CBSE introduces new vocational subjects for class 9, 11 students; read details here

Representational image |

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education is set to integrate vocational subjects in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Currently, more than 25 lakh students are studying skill subjects across 22.000 CBSE affiliated schools.

While offering 33 skill modules for students, which are of 12-15 hour duration, CBSE has stated that students can avail of one or more modules in classes 6, 7, or, 8.

Hands-on activities will take up 70% of the time allotted, while theory will take up 30% of the time. Additionally, these skill modules will be made available for online self-study. The youngsters can enroll in lessons online as well, according to CBSE, as reported by Odisha TV.

New skill-based subjects for CBSE students

With 22 skill subjects in classes 9 and 10 and 43 skill subjects in classes 11 and 12, a new set of the same has been introduced:

For Class 9:

Design Thinking and Innovation

Foundation Skills for Sciences (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology)

Electronics & Hardware

Class 11

Design Thinking and Innovation

Physical Activity Trainer

Land Transportation Associate

Electronics & Hardware

According to CBSE, affiliated schools don't have to pay any form of fee to introduce skill-based subjects or modules at any level.

The following changes have been made to the course curriculum for students in classes 9 and 10 who choose skill-based courses: The best five, including two languages (Subjects 1 and 2), and the best three (from Subjects 3, 4, 5 & 6, including Skill Subject), can be taken into account for calculation if a student studies three compulsory subjects (i.e., Science, Mathematics, and Social Science) in addition to choosing to study a Skill subject (offered as sixth optional subject).