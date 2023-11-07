Physical Classes Till Class 9 Suspended In Noida, Schools Amid Air Pollution | Representative Image

Noida: Citizens in Delhi NCR are dealing with breathing issues due to highly contaminated air. Amid poor air quality in the region, the district administration in Noida ordered all schools in the Noida and Greater Noida to suspend physical classes up to class 9 till November 10.

Noida District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, "The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Graded Responses Action Plan Stage-IV with the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR breaching the severe category with 400+ AQI."

In view of the poor air quality, all schools of the District Gautam Budha Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Responses Action Plan Stage 4 order by discontinuing physical classes from Pre School to Class 9th up to 10 November and conduct lessons in… pic.twitter.com/2YaPx3vNPg — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

In view of the above order, all schools of the district Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the GRAP stage-IV order by discontinuing physical classes from pre-school to class 9 up to November 10 and conduct lessons in an online mode," Verma said in the order.

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed all schools in Delhi to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10 in view of rising pollution levels. Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Education Minister, Atishi declared closure of primary classes of all schools in the state until November 10. However the AAP govt has kept it optional for schools if they wish to conduct online classes for classes 6 to 12.

(with agency inputs)