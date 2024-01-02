 'PhD Sabzi Seller' Punjab Man with 4 Master's Degrees Sells Vegetables to Make Ends Meet
'PhD Sabzi Seller' Punjab Man with 4 Master's Degrees Sells Vegetables to Make Ends Meet

From Professor to Vegetable Vendor: Meet Dr. Sandeep Singh, a Punjab man with a PhD and 4 Master's degrees who now sells vegetables to make ends meet. Despite his academic achievements, he took up this profession due to difficult circumstances.

Dr. Sandeep Singh was a professor in Punjabi University's law department for 11 years. |

After 'MBA Tea Seller', a new viral sensation called the 'PhD Vegetable Seller' has been making rounds in the internet. Dr. Sandeep Singh, who holds four Master’s degrees and a PhD, is now selling vegetables on the streets of Punjab. Reports indicate that the 39-year-old Singh previously worked as a contract professor at Punjabi University in Patiala for 11 years.

What did he do before this?

Dr. Sandeep Singh worked as a contractual professor in the law department at Punjabi University for 11 years. He holds a PhD in law, four Master's degrees in areas such as Punjabi, journalism, and political science, and is continuing his studies. However, bad circumstances forced him to quit his work and sell veggies to make ends meet.

Why did he do this?

Dr. Sandeep Singh sells vegetables door to door daily using his vegetable cart and a sign that reads PhD Sabzi Wala. He asserts that selling vegetables earns him more than being a professor.

After a lengthy day at work, he comes back home to prepare for his exam. Even though he has taken a break from teaching, Dr. Sandeep Singh has not given up on his passion. He aspires to save money and eventually establish his own tutoring center.

A PhD, also known as a Doctor of Philosophy, is the most prestigious academic credential granted by numerous universities globally. It's an advanced graduate degree that entails extensive study and innovative research within a particular area of expertise.

PhD programs usually mandate students to engage in autonomous research, introduce fresh understanding or perspectives to their field, and generate a scholarly dissertation or thesis rooted in their discoveries.

The specific requirements and duration of a PhD program can vary depending on the country and the academic discipline.

