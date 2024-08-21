PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!

Representational Image

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is currently accepting applications for various positions. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment process. This recruitment process aims to hire 1031 apprentices or trainees.

Candidates must register themselves to be part of the recruitment process. The application form can be accessed on the PGCIL's official website. The application process started from August 20, 2024. The deadline to register oneself for the aforementioned process is September 8, 2024. Candidates do not need to pay an application fee since it is free.

Eligibilty Criteria

In order to be able to apply for the recruitment process, a candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. A candidate must have completed graduation or diploma in Electrical Engineering

2. Candidates must have completed their ITI in the electrician trade.

Post Name

1. Electrician

2. Civil Engineer

3. Rajbhasha Sahayak

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, powergrid.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible. It is also advised to save and download a hard copy of the application form for future needs and usage as oer requirement.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.