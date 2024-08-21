 PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!

PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is recruiting 1031 apprentices across various roles. Applications, which are free, will close on September 8, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is currently accepting applications for various positions. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment process. This recruitment process aims to hire 1031 apprentices or trainees.

Candidates must register themselves to be part of the recruitment process. The application form can be accessed on the PGCIL's official website. The application process started from August 20, 2024. The deadline to register oneself for the aforementioned process is September 8, 2024. Candidates do not need to pay an application fee since it is free.

Eligibilty Criteria

In order to be able to apply for the recruitment process, a candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Sets Ambitious Membership Targets For UP Leaders Ahead Of Drive Launch On September 2
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Sets Ambitious Membership Targets For UP Leaders Ahead Of Drive Launch On September 2
'Behosh Hogayi Thi': Uorfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Revelations As She Recalls Shooting For 50 Hours During TV Days
'Behosh Hogayi Thi': Uorfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Revelations As She Recalls Shooting For 50 Hours During TV Days
PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
'Another Circular That Will Hurt The Business': Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha To Halt Brokerage Referrals After NSE Circular
'Another Circular That Will Hurt The Business': Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha To Halt Brokerage Referrals After NSE Circular

1. A candidate must have completed graduation or diploma in Electrical Engineering

2. Candidates must have completed their ITI in the electrician trade.

Post Name

1. Electrician

2. Civil Engineer

3. Rajbhasha Sahayak

Read Also
Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government
article-image

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, powergrid.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible. It is also advised to save and download a hard copy of the application form for future needs and usage as oer requirement.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!

PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!

Complaint Boxes, CCTV Cameras & More: Maharashtra Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For Female Students...

Complaint Boxes, CCTV Cameras & More: Maharashtra Govt Issues Safety Guidelines For Female Students...

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 48 Lakh Aspirants To Compete For 60,244 Posts In Retest

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 48 Lakh Aspirants To Compete For 60,244 Posts In Retest

NIRF 2024: Top Medical Colleges In Maharashtra For Aspiring Doctors

NIRF 2024: Top Medical Colleges In Maharashtra For Aspiring Doctors

Mumbai: Bhavishya Yaan Students Felicitated By Actor Manasi Salvi At Annual Day Celebration

Mumbai: Bhavishya Yaan Students Felicitated By Actor Manasi Salvi At Annual Day Celebration