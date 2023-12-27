Periyar University Vice-Chancellor Arrested for Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

Periyar University | Facebook- Representational Pic

The Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Periyar University, R. Jagannathan, was arrested on Tuesday following a Police complaint seeking action against him and the university Registrar, among others.

The VC is accused of setting up a private company on university grounds and misusing public funds, according to the reports.

The apprehension occurred after a report was lodged by the legal consultant of the Periyar University Staff Union, I Elangovan.

According to the police, Elangovan in his complaint submitted to the police commissioner (Salem City) has alleged that Jagannathan has a personal stake in the private company, PUTER (Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research) Foundation, which is reportedly situated on the premises of Periyar University.

The complainant also alleges that the company has four directors, one of whom is Jagannathan, and the Registrar K Thangavel.

Read Also Kerala Governor Accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Of Sponsoring Protests At Calicut University

University introduced plan to collaborate with PUTER Foundation

As per the reports, at the syndicate meeting held in the first week of November, the Periyar University administration introduced a proposal to initiate educational initiatives in partnership with the PUTER Foundation.

However, this plan was met with resistance from the Association of University Teachers, who expressed worries about potential financial mismanagement at the university. Their specific complaint is that the company was set up using the university’s resources and infrastructure for personal gain, the police said.

The state government has also formed a committee to investigate these grievances.