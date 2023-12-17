Kerala Governor Accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Of Sponsoring Protests At Calicut University

L-R: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | File Photos

Days after members of the ruling CPI(M) student branch, the Students Federation of India (SFI), allegedly damaged his car, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan took aim at the student activists during a visit to Calicut University yesterday, as reported by NDTV.

Mr. Khan asserted that he was not afraid of anyone and claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had hired "criminals" to carry out the protests by the students. "All of them are lawbreakers. The chief minister has employed them. The chief minister personally sponsors every protest that takes place," Mr. Khan stated.

In anticipation of Governor Khan's visit, the SFI staged a large-scale demonstration yesterday outside Calicut University.

The SFI has been putting on large-scale demonstrations against the Governor, claiming that he has been pressuring the BJP-RSS nominees to be appointed to the Senate of different Keralan universities.

In response to the accusations, the governor declared that the President of India was the only person to whom he was answerable. "After taking into account the suggestions received from a variety of sources, I suggested the names. The President of India is the only person to whom I answer. It's ultimately up to me to decide. Why should I give them an explanation? Criminals cannot hold me responsible," Mr. Khan declared.

The incident

Earlier on Monday seven SFI members were detained for obstructing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's convoy as it was being driven to the airport. On Thursday, a court in the capital of Kerala denied them bail.