The Intern Diaries: Perfect Mix Of Work, Culture In Odisha

Summer internship journey at FACOR Vedanta Ltd., Odisha.

Embarking on my summer internship journey at the HR Department of FACOR Vedanta Ltd. in Bhadrak, Odisha, was a chapter that unfolded with curiosity and excitement. A duration of 2.5 months awaited me, filled with possibilities, challenges, and valuable lessons that left an indelible mark on my professional growth.

From the very beginning, I was thrust into the dynamic realm of HR management. My projects were not mere tasks but diverse and engaging. Digitalisation of the system, identifying unique positions, crafting job descriptions, and validating employee data for integration with human capital management software are some of the objectives. As I delved into each project, I unearthed the intricacies of HR while grasping the essence of practical implementation.

As days passed, I realised that I was a part of a vibrant and supportive ecosystem. The HR team became my mentors, guiding me through complex challenges with unwavering patience. The invaluable experience of collaborating with seasoned professionals illuminated the path ahead. I learned that while knowledge is crucial, effective communication and collaboration weave success.

A memorable aspect of this journey was the seamless blend of work and camaraderie. The office was not just a place for tasks; but also for shared experiences. The bonhomie with fellow interns turned colleagues into friends. The amiable manager added an extra layer of warmth, and the employees radiated an enthusiasm that was both motivating and refreshing.

Experiencing culture in the Eastern state

While the weekdays were dedicated to unravelling the complexities of HR, the weekends enabled exploration. Odisha, a land steeped in history and spirituality, unveiled its treasures. The ethereal Jagannath Temple in Puri left me in awe of its grandeur. The iconic Konark Sun Temple was a testament to human craftsmanship and devotion. These experiences were the backdrop to my journey, which was enriching for my personal growth.

Amid the challenges and lessons, there were moments that were etched in my memory. The thrill of successfully presenting a project proposal, the satisfaction of resolving intricate data discrepancies, and the joy of collaborating with fellow interns to conquer hurdles — these moments help in milestones of achievement.

Life lessons

As the internship journey concluded, my knowledge expanded. The theories I had studied found application in real-world scenarios. The textbooks had transformed into blueprints for solutions. More importantly, the internship was a reflection of growth, not just in terms of skill but also character.

My internship wasn't just about projects, it was about the connections I forged, the lessons I learned, and the experiences that moulded me. In retrospect, the heartwarming Odisha weekends and the professional rigour of the weekdays defined my summer. And as I move forward, the lessons from those 2.5 months will continue to guide my steps on the path of success.

The author is pursuing MBA at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, (JBIMS) Mumbai

