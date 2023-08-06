Pen To Paper: Lootera's Art, Appeal, And Authenticity

Lootera movie review by Khushi Ojha. |

The acting in Lootera is top-notch by all the artists, be it the leading roles or the supporting performers. The casting is one of a kind. Ranveer, who is typically known for his loud attitude has portrayed a role like Aatmanan Tripathi/Varun Srivastav who is full of warmth and subtle demeanour while Sonakshi amuses everyone with her lovely depiction of Pakhi. Their presence on the screen lightens up the picture in a very distinct and subtle way. These sorts of films were rarely done in India when this film was released and Vikramaditya’s endeavour to create something unique is pure brilliance.

When we look at the box office, we might not feel it but the content of the film is not for a large audience likewise. These sorts of films demand an audience that is evolved and understands noncommercial cinema. Each character’s journey remains with you be it Sonakshi’s purity, Ranveer’s subtleness, or Vikrant’s promising start. The songs which are featured in the film do not tamper the plot any place which typically songs do, rather they push the narrative ahead by conveying the feelings in the most beautiful and traditional way. Monta Re illustrates the wonderful Bengali culture, Sawaar Loon assists in the evolution of the love story in a poetic way and Zinda hun yaar demonstrates how beautiful love can be. Not only these popular pieces but also underrated pieces like Ankahee, Shikayatein and Manmarziyan steal your hearts when heard carefully taking into mind the lyrics.

As the story progresses in the second part it illustrates how sacrificial and painful love is if it’s unconditional and unspoken. Varun’s gestures towards Pakhi who is severely unwell towards the conclusion of the movie show his affection which he kept throughout and couldn’t express owing to his difficulties. In the initial part of the movie Varun played by Ranveer doesn’t even know how to draw a leaf but confesses his goal to create a masterpiece one day to Pakhi displaying his passion for art and life. By the end, he is the one to leave Pakhi with the hope of surviving by painting a gorgeous leaf and tying it on the top of the tree.

Pakhi who believes in the parrot tale suddenly finds hope and cause to live while on the other side, Varun surrenders himself to the police instead of running away as he knows what his destiny holds. This movie has a lot of emotions that normally are not portrayed in a subtle manner but it promises to offer the same and achieves as well.

The author is a student at KC College and is one of the winners of The FPJ's Pen To Paper Contest this year.

