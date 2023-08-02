Pen To Paper: Why Everyone Should Watch ZNMD Once In Their Lifetime

ZNMD movie review by Raina Shah. |

A story of how a simple road trip taken by three childhood friends— popularly known as the "three Musketeers"—turns into an unforgettable, eye-opening experience that changes the course of their lives forever. This movie is a perfect mix of emotional confrontations, friendly banter, poignant conversations with a dash of humour, wholesome moments, breathtaking cinematography, Shah Rukh Khan-level romance, and music that touches your soul.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (You only live once) is truly a film that will definitely leave you with the glimmer of a smile on your face. We are introduced to the three musketeers: Irfaan (Farhan Akhtar), Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), and Kabir (Abhay Deol) who is engaged to the possessive Natasha (Kalki Koechlin). The three of them have drifted apart, particularly Arjun, but a promised pact from their childhood aids in rekindling their friendship. Each of them is battling their own demons, ranging from strained relationships with their friends to unsolved mysteries of their pasts. But the unexpected arrival of the wild and free Laila (Katrina Kaif) sets in motion a chain of events that disrupts everything they used to believe in. Additionally, a romance slowly blossoms between Laila and Arjun as well as Irfaan and Bagwati—a chic Hermes Kelly handbag. While the movie may appear to have a stereotypical storyline, reminiscent of Dil Chahta Hai, Zoya Akhtar's ZNMD is a phenomenal movie in its own right. It’s filled with flawed, three-dimensional characters who discover how to let go of the weight of the past that’s suffocating them.

The actors have done an impeccable job in bringing these characters to life: Hrithik with his transformation from a serious guy who prioritised work and money to a carefree man living his life to the fullest; Farhan with his effortless charm and humour; and Abhay as the cool and collected mediator of the group. Moreover, Kalki Koechin did a fantastic job portraying Abhay’s borderline paranoid fiance, who sidelined her ambitions for her idea of a ‘perfect’ marriage, and Katrina was entrancing playing a bohemian character who was a force to be reckoned with.

The movie is set against the gorgeous backdrop of Spain, exploring the hidden gems of Picasso’s home country and showing everything from sunny streets filled with art galleries and musicians to the sublime marine life found in the mesmerising depths of the ocean. The surreal beauty of Spain combined with adventurous sports like skydiving is a real treat for the eyes. The screenplay keeps gaining momentum, especially in the latter half of the movie, which focuses on the emotional growth of the characters. The songs penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy are lyrical masterpieces. The catchy melodies of the iconic "Senorita" and the upbeat "Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein" instantly improve your mood. The powerfully evocative lyrics of Farhan Akhtar’s monologue will tug at your heartstrings, and you will find yourself subconsciously humming the tune of the songs, wishing you were in a boat surrounded by the comforting waves of the sea. To quote the movie itself, "Aisi gehraiyaan, aisi tanhaiyaan, Aur main… sirf main."

It’s the sense of camaraderie found everywhere in the film, and the simple yet lighthearted way important themes and messages are delivered that truly are the spotlight of the movie. The underlying message of living your best life, experiencing new things, holding on to your loved ones, and sometimes letting go of burdens and old prejudices leaves a lasting impression. Since Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, every person needs to watch this movie at least once in their lifetime.

The author is a student at JBCN, International School, Borivali and is one of the winners of The FPJ's Pen To Paper Contest this year.