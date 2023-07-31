Pen To Paper: 'I Can't Trust My Bestfriend But She Has My Back'

A review on Best friend by Aarohi Shah | |

People often say, you can trust your best friend. I completely disagree with this statement. I am never able to trust her. Out of all the people in this world, she is the one person I can never speak to on speaker of the phone - God knows what she’ll say in front of anyone (unknowingly). Her sense of humour is out of the world.

Not one day goes by without her making someone laugh their heart out. Also, her ability to laugh is applaudable. She is always so full of positivity, so full of energy and irritating but yes, always joyful. Her eyes speak a thousand words. Those big, brown eyes not only see, but also communicate during an ongoing Math class. The rest of the times, she doesn’t smile, just laughs.

Well, she’s not the emotional sort. She’ll look out for herself than others. She hardly cries, but when she does cry, oh it’s a rollercoaster day. Her smile hides numerous secrets and shine when she’s being silly. Her dumbness, her melodious voice, last minute homework but ability to ace in all the subjects during exams -all her imperfections make her perfect and adorable.

She may not be seen, but she is concerned. She may look to be a cool and fun girl, but she is actually a quiet and obedient girl. She may look to be the happiest person on the planet, but in reality, she just tucks the sadness away and lives the day.

When she sings, her eyes closed and her tune all set, she is a sight to behold. She just doesn’t plainly sing, she feels them first and then sings with all her heart, which is what makes her such a great singer. As she walks down the halls everyday, her back upright and jovially greeting every other person, I am often reminded of how lucky I have been. We may kick each other during our lectures, we may create our ‘inside jokes’ or even just keep smiling like idiots throughout the day, but I know she has got my back and I have got hers .

Even though I store memories of our adventures of eating tiffins during class or laughing (I know I have mentioned about our habit of laughing but please bear with me) randomly in the exam hall, her smile is the greatest comfort in the world. I may call her idiotic, irritating, stupid, dumb, light fan (our code word) – but at the end of the day, I’ll always call her my best friend.

The author is a student at The Somaiya School and is one of the winners of FPJ's Pen To Paper Contest this year.

