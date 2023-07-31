Pen To Paper: Reviewing 'Everyone Has A Story' And Its Coming Of Age Appeal

Everyone Has A Story Review by Mahek Mithani |

A boy meets a mysterious girl, both fall in love, suddenly the boy leaves, as randomly as he left, he returns, only to find the girl struggling between life and death, having almost zilch chances of survival, yet somehow she survives, both of them reconcile and live happily ever after."

Heard this plot before? Well, this is the book "Everyone has a story" in a nutshell. The same romantic, bollywood kinda plot, the unrealistic incidents and the make believe reconciliation.

The plot revolves around 4 characters, Meera, Vivaan, Kabir and Nisha and takes us through their journey, of love, of friendship, of trust. Vivaan, a successful person for the world, but an unhappy soul, meets Meera, a girl who has a passion for writing, but is in search of a story to write, in a cafe.

The two lock eyes, and soon Vivaan finds himself wanting to dwell into her. Then there is Kabir, a friend of Meera and the manager of the cafe, always encouraging Meera to write, and lastly, Nisha, a girl who Kabir falls in love with and eventually proposes to.

The whole book revolves around their journey from how they get to know each other to how they become each other's confidant and help each other realise their true feelings. The plot, instead of an upward curve, is a flat line. The twists and turns are a major missing and after a point, it becomes monotonous.

However, credit given where credit is due. The writing, the play of words is really appealing, It is such that it makes you live the emotions the author is trying to portray. To conclude, if you are a hopeless romantic, who likes that emotion filled energy, then the book is the right fit for you. However, the fact remains that the plot could've been better by miles, and eventually fails to do justice to the marvellous writing.

The author is a student at HR College of Commerce and Economics, and is one of the winners of The FPJ's Pen To Paper contest this year.

