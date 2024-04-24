Pen To Paper: Unveiling the Magic of Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is a series of six fantasy novels written by American author Rick Riordan. The plot showcases a teen boy named Percy and his quests throughout the world of Greek mythology. It is a unique and interesting blend of the modern lifestyle with ancient lore; reducing what one would have imagined a solid wall between fiction and reality into nothingness.

The cherry on top is the remarkable sense of humour the author has incorporated in his mesmerising stories- allowing for a few hearty chuckles even amidst climatic scenarios to lighten up the mood.

What’s extraordinary is the distinct perception that the author explored in order to intertwine an abstract reality with a concrete one- two aspects that most perceive diametric. Boasting everything from nail-biting clashes between characters to intricate mysteries, labelling this masterpiece a ‘fantasy tale’ just masks its true magic.

Read Also Pen To Paper: Embracing Purpose and Happiness in Your Daily Routine Through Ikigai

In addition to this, the character development and how minute details fit together like a perfect jigsaw puzzle is what makes me marvel the genius with which all the stories were brewed. The excited moments of anticipation that unfurl into a yet another set of surprises is what makes these books entertaining.

What separates it from other fantasy books is the tone with which the events are skilfully narrated. All chapters are written from the perception as if Percy is actually talking to us amidst the chaos- which gives the feel as if each and every syllable is coming into life in the form of a storyteller’s voice in the mind- painting brilliant pictures on the blank canvas of the brain.

While some quotes like “Life is only precious because it ends, kid” really compels me to introspect my own consciousness and question my own existence, other lines like “With great power…comes great need to take a nap. Wake me up later” cited by Percy snaps me back into reality while musing at the good whimsical side of the author.

Now all this is splendid, but the fact that I can actually relate to Percy as a teenager myself actually helps to develop an attachment for this modern Olympus. According to me, the best achievement of a story is when it makes its readers to wistfully pray that all your words spring into reality.

To conclude, I would recommend The Percy Jackson & the Olympians Series for any person who likes a good story to make your monotonous life more interesting.

(This review is part of the winning reviews published in the Pen to Paper contest hosted by The Free Press Journal annually . This exclusive contest is open to teenagers only)