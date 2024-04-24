Pen To Paper: Embracing Purpose and Happiness in Your Daily Routine Through Ikigai

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that means your ‘reason for being.’ ‘Iki’ in Japanese means ‘life,’ and ‘gai’ describes value or worth. It's a wonderful Japanese concept that's been on my mind lately, and I just have to share it with you. Imagine finding your reason for being your true purpose in life thats what Ikigai is all about.

You see, I stumbled upon this idea while reading Ikigai :The secret to a long and happy Life which was written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles who actually travelled to Japan to get to know what it was all about. As I dug in into the stories of the people from Okinawa which is town in Japan, the people from there are known for their vitality and longevity,their way of living simply charmed me.

Ikigai isn't some abstract theory,its a way of life. Its about finding joy in the things we love, using our talents to make a difference, and feeling fulfilled every single day. Its about waking up in the morning with a sense of purpose, eager to embrace whatever the day may bring, and also helps you through your way to success.

One of the things that struck me most about Ikigai is its simplicity. It's not about chasing after fame or fortune its about finding happiness in the little things like a shared meal with loved ones, a meaningful conversation with a friend, or simply taking a moment to appreciate the beauty of nature,or even hanging out with friends or playing football with you friends every Saturday,Hapiness is every where, you have to just have to accept the hardships in life and move on and give these little things more importance,and this book teaches you all of it

I have been reading the book for 3 months and I have learnt a lot from it,

I also started implementing the principles from the book into my life which helps me a lot, Ikigai also teaches us how to manage stuff in everyday life like rewarding yourself with something after you finish something important like me writing this article.

So, if you're feeling a bit lost or uncertain about your path in life, why not give Ikigai a try? you might just live in a whole new world of meaning and fulfillment that you never knew existed,trust me, its worth the journey.

Overall the book is informative and also has some fun topics, it is also very famous for its educational purposes,the book is like a teacher giving you new information, some of them not even taught in school! The book features many images,flowcharts,information you never knew,and even dietary plans,The book is for anyone who wants to know the meaning of life and to know how to enjoy and give little things importance, overall I would rate this book 4.5/5.

(This review is part of the winning reviews published in the Pen to Paper contest hosted by The Free Press Journal annually . This exclusive contest is open to teenagers only)