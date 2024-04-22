Pen To Paper: Exploring Bombay Boba: Where Every Bite Tells A Story | Zomato

One of the lesser-known examples of the famous quote, “Don’t judge a book by their cover” is Bombay Boba, a quaint cafe located in Kandivali West, offers a delightful experience with its pleasant atmosphere, and delectable dishes. The spacious cafe situated on the main road makes it easily accessible for customers.

The atmosphere was set for Christmas, with a verdant tree, and what seemed to be handmade decorations lining the ceiling. The shop itself had a modern aesthetic atmosphere, with soft lighting and comfortable seating.

There was a delectable array of both savory and sweet dishes available, not to mention the luxurious option of Bubble Teas that were present. During my visit to this eatery, these were some of my personal favorites:

1. The burnt Oreo cookie and creme - The drink was beautifully decorated, with a delicious Oreo topping that was burnt with a blowtorch at the table, which added to the visual appeal. The drink itself was delicious, without a strong taste of milk but an enjoyable taste of the tea, with the center of attention being the Oreo, as advertised.

2. The "Berry bae " Fruit tea - The tea consisted of time jelly cubes, as well as 2 flavors of popping boba, blueberry and lychee. The taste was refreshing, and the taste of berries was prominent, and the subtle taste of tea provided a pleasant aftertaste.

3. The Hong Kong Boba with mochi – This tea had a mildly sweet tone to it, and it also consisted of tapioca boba as well as a topping of deliciously chewy mochi. This was rather pleasant to drink, and the mochi was a rather delicious first.

4. The “Passionate Affair” fruit tea – This tea was served with an abundant amount of popping boba and hints of citrus, which truly made it a passionate affair, as the name suggests. 5. The Taro Hot Cake – This was something I had really looked forward to trying. It arrived exactly as it looked in the pictures, a steaming hot pancake with a peaceful lavender dressing and chilling ice cream to contrast the sweet heat of the so called “hot cake”.

Overall, this is a place I would recommend all the Gen Z People out there, whether it is for a foodie blog, or just a casual outing with friends, this is something that would appeal to everybody, and I plan to revisit this Diamond in the rough over and over again, hungry for more.

(This review is part of the winning reviews published in the Pen to Paper contest hosted by The Free Press Journal annually . This exclusive contest is open to teenagers only)