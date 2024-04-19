Pen To Paper: 'Izumi' - A Hidden Gem For Japanese Food Enthusiasts In Bandra

Annika Lohchab | File, LBB

Located in Mumbai and nestled in the heart of Bandra is Izumi, a quaint Japanese restaurant that is bound to transport one to the streets of Japan with its welcoming ambience and authentic cuisine. As an Asian food connoisseur, I was surprised to find that Mumbai was devoid of authentic Japanese restaurants but housed many pan-Asian or Chinese fine dining.

However, after much research, I was told to visit Izumi and had many acquaintances who raved about their experience at the place, which is why I decided to check it out.

Located in one of Bandra’s bustling lanes, Izumi’s exterior exuded an idyllic and serene sense of self. Despite not having a grandiose exterior the simple yet elegant elements of the hanging vines gave it a rather welcoming vibe.

The waiting time was usually not more than a couple of minutes since the process of making prior reservations was followed at the place. Once I entered, the ambience and energy of the restaurant were alluring. The dim lights and ample seating areas further complimented the already jovial atmosphere. As I sat at the table I could already feel myself embarking on this exciting experience.

I started with the Miso soup, the fermented flavour of the soybean and miso paste of the soup was different from the conventional soups encountered on a regular basis. Furthermore, the creamy essence of the soup entailed an unparalleled richness like none other.

Proceeding with the miso soup, the next thing I ordered was the edamame sushi. Encompassing edamame soybeans and thinly sliced fresh vegetables, artfully crafted in nori (seaweed) and served with gari (Japanese pickled ginger) and wasabi, every small bite packed in a punch of flavour with each element perfectly complimentng the other. The refreshing vegetables and umami notes came in unison, creating a symphony of flavours and leaving you yearning for more.

Followed by the stellar entrée I moved on to order the yaki ramen with tofu. Every bite of the ramen proved to be a delectable paradise. The teriyaki sauce carried with it a tangy, sweet and salty taste, unlike anything I had eaten while the soy sauce further added depth to the ginger and chilli oil present. Throughout the course of the meal, I continuously sipped on the chia pink berry mocktail that was unlike anything I had before and truly energized and perked me up and paired perfectly with the meal above. I had an unforgetable experience and would definitely recommend it.

(This review is part of the winning reviews published in the Pen to Paper contest hosted by The Free Press Journal annually . This exclusive contest is open to teenagers only)