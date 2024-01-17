Patna Women's Institution Launches Fashion Design Bachelor's Degree Program

College Students | Image Credit - Freepik

Students in Patna will now get a chance to complete their bachelors in fashion designing in the city itself, after Patna Women's institution introduced a bachelor's degree program in Fashion Design. The programme was initially launched four years ago as a one-year postgraduate diploma program in fashion design.

The bachelors program, which is associated with Patna University, intends to enable Bihar students the chance to pursue a career in fashion design. The eight-semester course will cover a range of fashion design topics, such as visual merchandising, jewelry design, textile design, and sewing. Textile design, visual merchandising, bag design, accessory design, stitching, and other pertinent design-related areas are all included in the curriculum.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates for admission to the program will be chosen on the basis of their performance on a written exam. Candidates must be eligible if they have completed their Class 12 education from an accredited state or central board of education and show that they understand and are interested in design and creativity.

The course

Additionally, the program plans industry excursions to Indian design schools, export firms, and clothing manufacturing facilities. As part of the Fashion Designing degree, students also take part in art and craft contests and go on recurring excursions to traditional craft centers in India.

Graduates of fashion designing courses can go on to work as fashion designers for famous people or clothing labels, or they can start their own fashion-related businesses.